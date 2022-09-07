Malayalam
Police team cheats to win boat race in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2022 04:53 PM IST Updated: September 07, 2022 05:16 PM IST
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The Kerala police team, which rowed Niramam Chundan to victory in the 56th Mahatma Gandhi boat race held at Mannar in Alappuzha on Tuesday, has been accused of cheating their way to the title win.

This came to light after a video surfaced that shows one of the Kerala police team's oarsmen pushing another team's oarsman, who was guiding that boat's stern, into the stream.

This led the rival boat to lose control and capsize. Thus, Kerala police's team became the winners.

When the cheating came to light, other participants demanded the police team return the cup and prize money they had won.

Protests erupted soon after the race as well, but the police used lathi-charge to quell the stir. 

With the video clearly showing the team had cheated, the police have ordered an inquiry.

