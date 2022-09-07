Widespread rain in Kerala till Saturday, red alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Several places in Kerala may witness very heavy rainfall till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

A red alert was issued in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts which are likely to receive the extreme rainfall on Wednesday. An orange alert was issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode. There is no alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain from 6 cm to 20 cm.

According to IMD, there are chances for the formation of a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal today. It may intensify into a low-pressure belt in the next 48 hours, resulting in widespread rains accompanied by lightning at some places of the state till Saturday.

A cyclonic storm has already formed over Kanyakumari (Cape Comorin) and Maldives regions. Hence a ban on fishing has been effected along the coasts of Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till Friday.

A red alert was issued in nine dams of the KSEB. Out of these, five are in Idukki.

Orange alert

Wednesday – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode.

Thursday – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert

Thursday – Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad.