IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala for next 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days.



In its circular issued on Thursday, IMD said that a low-pressure area has been formed due to the cyclonic circulation over central parts of the Bay of Bengal. This is likely to cause heavy rain in parts of northern districts in the state. IMD said the pressure is expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 cms is very likely to occur in isolated places in the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday, the weather department said.

Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod can expect similar weather on Saturday as well.

On Sunday, heavy rain is expected to continue in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Further, rain and thundershowers in isolated places might occur in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, and just in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday, the IMD said in its circular.