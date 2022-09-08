Rain: Orange alert in two Kerala districts on Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: Casting a shadow over the Onam festive holidays in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the rain is likely to continue in Kerala till September 11.

The rainfall is likely to intensify in the central and northern districts, while it could weaken in the southern districts. Thundershowers are also likely.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday. And a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been declared for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. For Friday, a yellow alert has been sounded for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

As the rain has been continuing in the hill-range areas over the past few days, an alert has been sounded in view of the possibility of landslides.

Fishermen have been advised not to go fishing off the Kerala coast till Friday. Till Saturday, squally weather with wind speed of 40-50kmph is likely along the Kerala coastal areas.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Karnataka and nearby areas. And a cyclonic circulation also remains over the east-central Bay of Bengal. As this is likely to form into a low-pressure area within 24 hours, several parts of Kerala are likely to receive rainfall.

On Tuesday, 11cm of rainfall was recorded in various parts of Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts. And 7cm of rainfall was recorded in various areas of Kannur and Wayanad districts, according to the IMD.