2 drown as Chennithala Palliyodam capsizes, search on for others

Alappuzha: A Plus-Two student and a 35-year-old drowned here in Achankovil River as the Chennithala Palliyodam boat capsized on its way to Aranmula Uthrittathi Boat Race on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am, near Valiyaperumbuzha kadavu.

The deceased are Adithyan (17) and Cherukol native Vineesh. Adithyan is the son of Chennithala native Satheesan. His body was found by the Fire and Rescue Service officials.

A search is on for two others, who were also on the boat.

Caught in strong currents, the palliyodam capsized during the ceremony before leaving for Aranmula.