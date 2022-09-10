Dumping of Onam feast: Sanitation workers' suspension likely to be revoked

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s action against the sanitation workers who protested by dumping the Onam feast may be revoked. The workers were protesting against the Corporation’s move to force them to work without letting them have the Onam feast they had bought themselves.



Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran may revoke the suspension as her action against temporary sanitation workers for their protest drew flak from within the CPM itself. As per information, the CPM has directed Arya Rajendran to revoke the suspension order of the sanitation workers under the Chalai health circle of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan had defied the Mayor’s action. He said it is not the party’s stand to suspend or dismiss those who protest. Meanwhile, CPM Thiruvananthapuram District secretary Anavoor Nagappan supported the Mayor’s action. He said that the protest method wasting food isn't acceptable. The workers could have resorted to some other means to mark their protest, Nagappan said.

The workers had completed their shift on Saturday and were about to have their Onam feast, when they were told to work again and this led to an argument. The workers’ protest by dumping the feast without eating triggered a discussion. It was then that the Mayor intervened and suspended seven permanent sanitation staff and dismissed four temporary sanitation staff.

Mayor’s action became controversial as most of the workers were affiliated to the CITU. The action of dismissing sanitation workers without even issuing a show cause notice to them drew criticism from all quarters.

It is being reported that the decision to revoke the suspension came as the CPM leadership did not support the Mayor’s action and the Left workers stood by the sanitation workers. The action is expected to be revoked as soon as Mayor Arya, who is currently at Kozhikode, returns to Thiruvananthapuram.