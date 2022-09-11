Malayalam
Taluk hospital attack: Eight including CPM local leaders listed as accused

Our Correspondent
Published: September 11, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Representative image. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Alappuzha

Kayamkulam: Police have booked eight persons, including CPM local leaders for creating a ruckus at the Taluk Hospital here, and damaging doors, chairs and hospital equipment.

A goonda gang, which followed an injured man who sought treatment at the Taluk Hospital, had created a ruckus, assaulted the injured man and damaged equipment at the hospital.

Police have charged a case against CPM Townhall A branch secretary Sudheer, Townhall B branch secretary Arun, Chirakkadavam Local Committee member Sajid, and 5 other persons who could be identified. Police identified the culprits after examining CCTV visuals.

The incident happened on Friday at 4 pm. Kallumoodu native Suresh had got injured in a clash between two groups at KPAC junction. Suresh reached Taluk Hospital for treatment. The gang led by CPM local leaders followed him to the hospital and assaulted him. Suresh got into the doctor’s cabin, locked it from inside and escaped through another exit. Meanwhile, the gang damaged the glass panels on the cabin door, chairs and other hospital equipment. 

