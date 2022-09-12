Pickpockets infiltrate Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A gang of pickpockets have reportedly infiltrated Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala.

The four-member gang from Tamil Nadu joined the Yatra from Nemom. They were identified from CCTV footage.

The gang is seen targeting people waiting on the roadside to meet Rahul Gandhi as he passes.

Two cases of pickpocketing were reported in Karamana police station limits Monday morning.

Police has taken measures to nab the four before the Yatra reaches Thiruvananthapuram later this evening.

Gandhi is also slated to meet the Vizhinjam and SilverLine protesters.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, is Congress' attempt to both unite its party factions across the country as well as envision a new attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.