Sharpners, lids and handles: Gold smugglers devise new methods to trick Customs

Our Correspondent
Published: September 12, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Gold, worth around Rs 39.65 lakh, was found in the various items brought in by Kasaragod native Mohammed Shabir, 28, from Dubai.
Karipur: The increased surveillance for smuggled gold inside and outside the airport have prompted smugglers to come up with innovative methods to conceal gold. 

Gold was seized here on Sunday from inside pencil sharpeners, from the cap of pain balm bottles, and in the handles of ladies’ handbags and a utensil.

All of these were concealed skilfully.

The gold was concealed in the handles of a utensil and two bags. Sixteen sharpeners with gold blades, and 10 pain balm bottles with gold-plated caps were also recovered.

The Customs said that the probe into this was progressing. New methods of gold smuggling are being experimented as several people were caught while trying to smuggle gold through the usual methods of concealing gold in the body.

