Dispute over chicken pieces in fried rice causes ruckus in Idukki hotel

Our Correspondent
Published: September 16, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Thookkupalam (Idukki): A group of 5 men allegedly vandalised a hotel in Ramakkalmedu and attempted to manhandle a staff alleging that there weren't enough chicken pieces in the fried rice they had ordered.

The five-man gang smashed plates and damaged tables creating an alarming atmosphere in the Zieon Hills resort in Ramakkalmedu, the resort authorities alleged.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at 10.30. The gang ate food including chicken fried rice from the resort. According to one of the staff, one of the five men smashed his plate and demanded more chicken alleging that there was very few chicken pieces in the fried rice that was served.

The gang allegedly damaged the tables and also tried to manhandle a staff. The staff said that one of the men had  injured his hand as well.

The resort owners and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi office bearers have given a complaint to the Nedumkandam Police.

The Police said that the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the accused men maintained that they had only engaged in a verbal argument as they were not served the food they ordered and that they had not damaged the tables.

