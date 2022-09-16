SUV murder case: HC rejects Nisham's plea, upholds life sentence

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the plea by the Mohammed Nisham, serving life term in the infamous Chandrabose murder case of 2015, seeking relaxation on his sentence.



Chandrabose's wife Jamanthi expressed happiness over the court decision, but said her request to the court was to award him death sentence.

Nisham, a multi-millionaire businessman, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for killing K Chandrabose, a security guard at a luxury apartment in Thrissur.

Nisham, the managing director of King Beedi Company, was outraged over the delay in opening the gates of the apartment and assaulted the security guard before ramming his Hummer SUV on the victim in January 2015.

In January 2016, Nisham was awarded rigorous life imprisonment and another 24 years in jail for the coldblooded murder. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 80.30 lakh on him.

Nisham was also in the news after allegations that he was getting special treatment in the central prison.

A few years ago, the Kerala HC had directed the state government to submit a report on the mental condition of Nisham, while he was the inmate of the Kannur central prison. A medical board of Kannur district hospital examined Nisham, and the government later informed the court that he did not suffer from any mental ailments.