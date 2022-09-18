Malayalam
Sabarimala airport: Soil test to begin from Monday

Our Correspondent
Published: September 18, 2022 09:17 AM IST
sabarimala-airport-kerala
Sabarimala airport's proposed site aerial view. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Erumely: The soil test for the proposed Sabarimala airport at the Cheruvally Estate near here will begin on Monday. An expert team, which will arrive on Sunday, will assess the soil condition for the construction of the airport runway.

The officials of the GEO ID agency, on behalf of the consulting firm Louis Berger, will be arriving from Delhi to conduct the test. The test will be completed within 21 days and the results submitted. Only if the soil test is favourable, a decision would be taken on the feasibility of constructing the runway here.

The 3-km-long runway would be constructed at the centre of the estate. Akin to borewells, pits with a depth of 10 to 20mt would be dug at eight spots. Apart from this, six pits with a diameter of 1.5mt would also be dug. The soil and rocks from these pits would be collected for the testing.

