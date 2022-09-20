Malayalam
Dog bites Thakkudu's dad, duo subject of famed 2018 Kerala flood pic

Our Correspondent
Published: September 20, 2022 02:36 PM IST Updated: September 20, 2022 03:18 PM IST
Photo 1: Kanayya Kumar, an NDRF member rushes to the other side of the river with Sooraj seconds before the Cheruthoni bridge was completely immersed in water in 2018. Photo2: Sooraj (Thakkudu) visits Cheruthoni bridge before the shutters of the IDukki dam was raised on OCtober 2021.
Topic | Idukki

Cheruthoni: The father of the child in the viral photo of 2018 Kerala flood was bitten by a stray dog on Monday.

During the massive Kerala floods of 2018, a photo of Vijayaraj running across the Cheruthoni bridge alongside a rescue personnel carrying his ailing son had gone viral.

Vijayaraj, a resident of the Gandhinagar Colony in the Idukki district, suffered the dog bite when he returned home from work on Monday evening.

On seeing Vijayaraj, his 7-year-old son Sooraj (Thakkudu) had stepped out onto the courtyard when the stray dog jumped at him. Vijayaraj immediately pushed away the dog but it bit him on his hand. Vijayaraj has been admitted to the Idukki Medical College hospital.

In August 2018, Vijayaraj and the NDRF personnel carrying his son, who was suffering from fever, had run across the flooding Cheruthoni bridge after the shutters of Idukki dam were opened. 

Sometime ago, Vijayaraj was bitten by a snake too.

