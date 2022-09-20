Cheruthoni: The father of the child in the viral photo of 2018 Kerala flood was bitten by a stray dog on Monday.

During the massive Kerala floods of 2018, a photo of Vijayaraj running across the Cheruthoni bridge alongside a rescue personnel carrying his ailing son had gone viral.

Vijayaraj, a resident of the Gandhinagar Colony in the Idukki district, suffered the dog bite when he returned home from work on Monday evening.

On seeing Vijayaraj, his 7-year-old son Sooraj (Thakkudu) had stepped out onto the courtyard when the stray dog jumped at him. Vijayaraj immediately pushed away the dog but it bit him on his hand. Vijayaraj has been admitted to the Idukki Medical College hospital.

In August 2018, Vijayaraj and the NDRF personnel carrying his son, who was suffering from fever, had run across the flooding Cheruthoni bridge after the shutters of Idukki dam were opened.

Sometime ago, Vijayaraj was bitten by a snake too.