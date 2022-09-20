Kerala Bank serves attachment notice, Kollam student takes life

A college student reportedly committed suicide after the Kerala Bank planted a board indicating attachment of property for defaulting on loan at Sooranad in Kollam district on Tuesday.

Abhirami (20) of Aji Bavan, Sooranad South, a second year degree student of Sree Ayyappa College, Eramallikkara, Chengannur took own life after the bank officials planted the notice on her house premises.

It is understood that Abhirami's family had a loan availed from the Patharam Branch of Kerala Bank. They had reportedly defaulted on repayment.

According to reports, when the bank officials came to plant the attachment notice, Abhirami's grandparents were home and her parents had gone out.

Locals told Manorama News that they had pleaded with the bank officials to grant more time for the family, but they declined and proceeded with the formalities.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)