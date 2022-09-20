Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has banned the flying of drones within 2 kilometres of Special Security Zones (SSZ) and administrative centres in the State.

Earlier, the limit was only up to 500 metres around the SSZs.

There are 82 SSZ and administrative centres in Kerala.

As there are several SSZs in the state capital most areas in Thiruvananthapuram City would fall under the no-fly areas for drones, with the latest revision.



A 3 km area around all airports is also a no-fly zone for drones.

The ‘no-fly zone’ of drones has been revised by the State Government considering the guidelines of the Union Home Department.

Major no-fly zones

The major facilities/buildings in Kerala around which a 2 km drone flying ban is on are the following:

Raj Bhavan, Kerala Legislative Assembly complex, Cliff House, Cantonment house, the residences of ministers, Secretariat, VSSC at Thumba, ISRO units at Vattiyoorkavu and Valiyamala, Air Force Command at Akkulam, Reserve Bank of India regional office, Techno Park, radar station at Mukkunnimala, military camp at Pangode, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology at Jagathy, Sree Padmanabha Swami Temple, Police Headquarters, Thenmala Kallada Irrigation project, LPG bottling plant at Parippally, various ports, LNG terminal at Puthuvyppu, various electricity projects, Sabarimala temple, dams, BPCL Kochi Refinery, FACT at Ambalamukal, BPCL distribution centre at Irumbanam, High Court, Kochi Navy Command, Cochin Port Trust, Vallarpadam Container terminal, Aluva Navy depot, Guruvayur Temple, Central Jail at Viyyur, diesel power plant at Nallalam and Naval Academy at Ezhimala.

Places where drone flying is banned around 500 m are KSRTC stand at Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mata Amrithanandamayi Math at Vallikkavu, Kollam.