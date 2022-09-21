The Pothencode Police in Thiruvananthapuram rural has been taking the heat for its questionable handling of a moral policing case.

A group of female students were caned and verbally abused by local men near the tourist destination of Vellanikkalpara on September 4.

The police claim to have registered a case the next day based on a complaint filed by a parent. However, the accused, Manesh of Sreenarayanapuram was let off on bail after being booked under IPC sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 294(b) (utter obscene words in public place) all of which are reportedly bailable.

The issue spiralled out of (police's) control after a video of the incident shot by a male visitor was released on social media.

In the video, a few men can be seen abusing, caning and even slapping the young girls. The men also hurled abuses at the youngster who filmed them harassing the girls.

"After the incident, the charges filed were based on the complaint given. But now as a video has gone viral we will take further action," the Pothencode Police told Onmanorama.

Meanwhile, people are venting their anger under the Kerala Police's Facebook and Twitter posts regarding the news. "Sir, why aren't there any sections related to offence against women?" commented a Facebook user, Adv Jafar Nalloor. "File a POCSO case against them and put them in prison," commented Prasanth Geetha Appul.