Complaint against Kozhikode cop for abusing transgender

Kozhikode: A complaint has been lodged against a police officer for allegedly abusing a transgender at Nadakkavu Police Station in Kozhikode.

The aggrieved, Deepa Rani, has alleged that Nadakkavu Circle Inspector Jijeesh labelled her as a sex worker and refused to take up her complaint.

She had arrived at the police station on Tuesday night to file a complaint about an annoying phone call she had received from an unknown number.

According to Deepa, the officer said that whoever calling was likely another of her customer. Furthermore, he refused to file a case on what sex workers said.

Speaking to Manorama News, Deepa said that "this attitude was in line with the harassment that transgenders have to endure every day."

She said she did not expect even the police officers to respond in such an insulting manner.

"If someone approaches the station with the complaint - no matter if it is a man, a woman, a transgender, a child - it is the duty of the officers to heed what they have to say, rather than target their identity," Deepa said.

She has filed a complaint against the officer with the City Police Commissioner.

The Nadakkavu police has come out with an explanation that this was a bogus complaint.

They said transgenders usually approach the station with complaints of annoying phone calls. All of them have been treated fairly.

However, in the case of Deepa, when more details were sought (some of them on delicate matters), they allege that the woman went on the defensive and took everything as an offence.