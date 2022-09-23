Job scam: Three more arrested for swindling over Rs 10 crore

Mavelikkara: Police have arrested three more people for cheating unsuspecting aspirants by offering government jobs in organisations including Devaswom Board and Beverages Corporation. They are also accused of swindling money over Rs 10 crore.

As per the 44 complaints registered so far, the accused have fleeced Rs 3 crore. Ten accused have been arrested so far in connection with the fraud.

Febin Charles (23), of Kollam BSNL Staff quarters B 10, Mangonath Aneesh (24), of Chettikkulangara Kannamangalam North, and P Rajesh (34), of Kadavoor Padmalayam, are the latest to be arrested.

Aneesh and Rajesh were arrested in the initial phase and were out on bail. They were re-arrested again based on a fresh complaint, said Chengannur DYSP Dr R Jose.

Since it is a large-scale fraud involving multiple complaints, Ernakulam DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta is leading the investigation directly.

Police say the accused have swindled money by offering government jobs with the Devaswom Board, Beverages Corporation and Kayamkulam Spinning Mill.

Police suspect the fraud would have happened in the name of job offers in other departments and organisations too.

Recently, three sub-inspectors (SIs) were suspended after police discovered that they had close ties with the accused.

Finding medicines that are only distributed through the government veterinary hospitals at the main accused’s residence also points to the clandestine ties the fraudsters have with the government officials, police said.

One accused suspected to have fled abroad

Police suspect that Chettikkulangara native Deepu Thyagarajan, who had aided Vineesh in the fraud, might have fled to a foreign country.

The police, who got information about Deepu once Vineesh was taken into custody, had tried to nab him, but in vain. The investigation team is exploring possibilities of issuing a lookout notice for Deepu.