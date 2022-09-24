Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch is set to quiz a local-level woman leader who arranged a two-wheeler for the Youth Congress leader who has been arrested for hurling firecrackers on CPM headquarters, AKG Centre, in late June.

The Crime Branch will take a call on naming her as an accused in the case only after the interrogation.

The woman is reportedly a friend of Manvila native Jithin who has been arrested in connection with the sensational case. He is the Youth Congress president for the Attipra area in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Two more Youth Congress workers are involved in the conspiracy, the Crime Branch investigators said.

The incident happened at midnight on June 30. Investigators say around 11 pm Jithin reached Gowreeshapattom area by car and then rode on the scooter that was made available to him by this friend. He arrived before the AKG Centre and flung the low-intensity explosives towards the building.

Police had found that after Jithin rode back to the same point, handed over the scooter to his friend and drove home by car. The Crime Branch team infers that the scooter was arranged by the woman.

Jithin was arrested in connection with the case on Thursday.

Both Gowreeshapattom and AKG Centre are located in the heart of Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.