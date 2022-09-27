Kozhikode: A high-ranking Forest Department officer involved in a Vigilance case in Kerala has managed to delay punitive action from the state government.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran’s recommendation appropriate punishment against E Pradeep Kumar, who was the Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator (APCFC), has been held back apparently by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.



This has happened close on the heels of delaying the Vigilance case against him for one year to facilitate his promotion to a cadre post “specially created” for him.



He was nabbed by the Vigilance unit on April 12, 2021 when he was travelling in a car. A total of Rs 85,000 in four covers was seized from his possession.



Significantly, the Vigilance didn't register the First Information Report (FIR). However, Saidalavi, a resident of Thiruvambadi, filed a petition on April 29 in the Vigilance Court alleging that the investigation was being torpedoed. The FIR was filed the next day.



When the FIR was delayed by a year, Pradeep Kumar was appointed the Principal Chief Forest Conservator after the cadre post was created. He was appointed along with the new Chief Wildlife Warden and Forest Vigilance Head. Soon the file containing the recommendation that action be taken against Pradeep arrived before the Forest Minister from the Home Department.



The Forest Minister directed the file to the Chief Minister's Office, saying that since the inquiry had been completed, there was no need to suspend him and that the Chief Minister could take punitive action in accordance with the All-India Service Rules. However, the file sent two months ago has not seen the light of the day.

