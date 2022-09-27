Malayalam
KSRTC to implement 12-hour single duty system from October 1

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2022 09:53 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will implement a 12-hour single duty system for workers from October 1, 2022.

A meeting of the KSRTC Union representatives and management will be held on Tuesday to discuss the details of the single duty system.

Meanwhile, the Congress-affiliated trade union Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has declared an indefinite strike from October 1. The TDF has demanded that the the single duty system must be for eight hours duration and not 12 hours as proposed by the government. They argued that the timings should be according to the Motor Transport Workers Act of 1961.

The pro-CPI(M) Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), did not say anything on what should be the timings under the system, but stated that it has to be brought into effect within six months from October 1 after arriving at a consensus with everyone.

