BJP demands removal of Ports Minister Devarkovil due to links with now-banned organisation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil from the cabinet as he is close to the head of the now-banned Rehab Foundation.

"The head of the banned organisation and the leader of the LDF constituent INL (Indian National League) are one and the same," said BJP state president K Surendran.

The demand follows the Central Government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and affiliated organisations.

"Rehab Foundation is a terrorist-funded organisation working to destroy the country. Muhammad Sulaiman, the head of this organisation, is also the head of INL. Minister Ahammad Devarkovil has a direct connection with Rehab Foundation. The Chief Minister should sack the minister immediately," Surendran demanded.

This ban is a strong reply to the CPM, which said that there was no need to ban the Popular Front despite the nationwide raid revealing PFI's terrorist activities, and the Congress, which whitewashed the Popular Front and equated PFI with RSS, Surendran said.

"Unlike in other parts of the country, both LDF and UDF helped this terrorist organisation get support in Kerala. Left and right fronts are responsible for bringing Kerala to this predicament," he said.

The two fronts rule many local bodies in Kerala with the support of this terrorist organisation. "Congress and CPM should be prepared to give up their relationship with this outfit, keeping in mind the security of the country," Surendran demanded.

Surendran welcomed the Central Government's ban on PFI. "It (the ban) is a tribute to the martyrs who died in PFI attacks. It is also a setback to those who helped the Popular Front politically," he said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The CPM, which said PFI should not be banned, and the Congress, which said RSS should be banned, are at loss for words now. "CPM State Secretary M V Govindan says there is no need to ban the Popular Front despite the subversive activities being carried out in the country. People will judge CPM's opposition to the ban despite reports that the Popular Front was planning to create a bloodbath in the country," Surendran said.