Factionalism in CPI is a media creation: Kanam

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has claimed that reports of factionalism in his party were spun by the media.

On the inaugural day of the CPI state conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajendran claimed that his party was not one where dissenting voices are raised.

"The media is spinning rumours that there is factionalism in CPI," said Kanam. "CPI is a party of comrades with opinion. But when a decision is taken, all comrades, from top to bottom, will stand firm," he said.

The absence of senior leaders C Divakaran and KE Ismail from the pre-Conference flag-bearing procession in Neyyattinkara was widely debated in political circles.

The duo, both former ministers, have been critical of the age cap of 75 years set by the party.

Opposition unity needed

Even as he claimed there was unity in his party leadership, Kanam added that such cohesion was missing among opposition parties.

"The lack of unity among opposition parties is enabling the NDA to continue in power. Unity is the need of the hour," said Kanam.

However, he also said Congress along with BJP was working overtime to unseat the LDF government in the state.

Kanam reiterated that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was an agent of the Centre.