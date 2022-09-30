Videos, CCTV footage to be scanned to identify molesters of actors in Kozhikode mall

Kozhikode: A special police team has been deputed to probe the complaints of two Malayalam cine actors that they were molested during a movie promotional event at a mall in Kozhikode.

The actors had given statements that they could identify the molesters. Following this, the police have decided to examine the entire programme videos besides inspecting the CCTV footage at the time of the incident on Tuesday evening.

A direction has been issued to hand over the entire videos of the event possessed by the organizers or the mall authorities besides the CCTV images.

The police initially failed to correctly identify the molesters by examining the CCTV footage alone.

The crime happened on Tuesday night during a promotional event for the upcoming Malayalam movie 'Saturday Night' at the HiLITE mall at Thondayad.