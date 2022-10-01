Malayalam
Leave surrender, encashment ban to continue till Dec 31

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Representative image
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has extended the freeze on surrender and encashment of earned leave by its employees till year-end.

According to an order issued by the Finance Department, the decision was taken considering the poor economic condition of the government.

Incidentally, the leave surrender for the financial year 2020-21 had been suspended several times and was finally merged with the provident fund (PF). Meanwhile, the government is yet to allow the leave surrender and encashment for the financial year 2021-22 and, according to sources, will again be merged with the PF.

The latest order extending the freeze on leave encashment to December 31 was issued as the previous suspension was valid only till September 30. However, last-grade employees have been exempted from the freeze.

