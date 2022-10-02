Kodiyeri's demise reduced veteran leader VS to tears

Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan was deeply pained by the news of the passing of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The 98-year-old veteran heard about Kodiyeri's demise from his son Arun Kumar VA, who posted about his father's reaction on Facebook.

"The first thing I did was inform father. He remained still for a moment, but I saw tears cloud his eyes. 'Pass my condolences', is all he said," wrote Arun Kumar.

He said comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had great respect and admiration toward VS.

Arun Kumar said Kodiyeri was a great communist leader who maintained a cordial relationship with his father, both when he was the chief minister and during his time as leader of the opposition.

Kodiyeri had held the Home portfolio when VS was the chief minister. Even when the factional feud between VS and Pinarayi Vijayan widened, Kodiyeri had managed to hold a close connection with the two leaders.