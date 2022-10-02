Kerala CM warns police officers with criminal links, benami businesses

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that several police officers in the state have links with goons and communal forces.

"Strong action should be taken against such officers, without any compromise. Some police officers run businesses in the name of their wives. They have no interest in reporting for duty. The government has information on all such officers," the Chief Minister said during a high-level police meeting.

“There should be no laxity over issues relating to women, children and transgenders. Strict action should be taken immediately,” he asserted.

Recounting a recent incident, the CM said, "While walking along the road in the state capital around 10.30 pm, a woman suspected that someone was following her. Though she immediately called the police station, none turned up. Then she saw a police jeep coming and informed the cops. But she was told that this was not in their station limit. By then, her husband came and both of them went to the Kilimanoor station and filed a complaint.” There should be no laxity in providing security to women, he added.

While asserting that strict action should be taken against goons, the CM said that the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) should be imposed in a time-bound manner. Due to the delay in imposing KAAPA, an accused in Kottayam committed the murder. If allegations of custodial death, torture and illegal detention are proven, strict action would be taken against the cops. Such cases would be handed over to the CBI. Though 19 new cyber police stations were started, cases are not being filed over complaints about financial crimes," he alleged.

Police officers from the Director General of Police to the Superintendents of Police, who are in charge of law and order, took part in the meeting held at the police headquarters.