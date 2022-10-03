Will Kanam get another term as CPI state secretary?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) is set to elect its Kerala State Secretary and a new State Council today. Suspense on whether Kanam Rajendran, the present state secretary, would continue in his position has been building up ever since the State Conference began here last weekend. K Prakash Babu, V S Sunil Kumar or C N Chandran could contest against Kanam, though the central leadership is attempting to effect a reconciliation.

Moves are on from the opposing faction led by K E Ismail to violate the national guideline on age limit during the election of members to the State Council, sources in the party said.

The state leadership has directed the district chapters to strictly abide by the age limit for election to the Council. The national leadership has also clarified the same.

State Assistant Secretary K Prakash Babu informed the media that there is no change in the age limit fixed by the Central Council.

If the age limit guideline is implemented, K E Ismail and C Divakaran would be out of the State Council to be elected today. All eyes are on them to see whether they would surrender without a fight.

During the discussions over the organisational report, the majority demanded that the central leadership’s directions must be abided by. Though the Kanam and Ismail factions had a heated debate, Kanam, who is eyeing a third term, received the most support.

The election process



The CPI State Council members are elected by the district chapters of the party. Today, before declaring the new State Council, each district is to recommend a Council member. The delegates from each district are meeting up to choose the Council member from their district. Ismail faction has been urging the district members to defy the age limit in these meetings.



With this, it is being hinted that most district councils may have to conduct voting to select their state council member. As the quota from the State has been cut down by the Central leadership, the competition has become stronger. Earlier, as many as 30 could be nominated by the State centre to the State Council. This has now been cut down by half.

Most of those who had reached the State Council through nominations last year are to be elected to be Council members this time. Another round of general voting may not be held in the context of electing State Council members at the district level in this manner. However, there could be competition while the Council meets to select the new state secretary.