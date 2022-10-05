Two Keralites booked for shipping drugs worth Rs 1,476 cr hidden in oranges

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Keralite after a major drug haul in the Mumbai Port. The search is on for another Keralite who aided in shipping the narcotics.



Kalady native Vijin Varghese, who is the Managing Director of Yummito International Foods based in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, was the arrested. He is accused of shipping drugs worth Rs 1,476 crore to India from South Africa.

Vijin's associate Thachaparamban Mansoor – owner of More Fresh Exports – too has been booked and a hunt is on to nab him.

The duo allegedly exported 198 kg of Methamphetamines (meth) and 9 kg cocaine from South Africa to India, via the Mumbai Port. The drugs were found hidden in a cargo of orange.

DRI said that this has been one of the biggest seizures in the country.

The warehouse and refrigerators of Vijin's company are in Kalady in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

DRI said that during the recent pandemic, Vijin used to export masks to Dubai via Mansoor's firm. Later, he also exported oranges from South Africa with Mansoor's help and won good profits. Thereafter, they started working together. The orders were taken via WhatsApp. To escape the official check, purchase orders were not registered. Vijin used to take 70 per cent of the profit and Manoor, 30.

Mansoor started his company More Fresh, alongside Vijin's brother Jibin.