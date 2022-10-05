Thefts at temples, church in Vaikom: Two arrested

Kottayam: Police arrested two people, including a 22-year-old woman, for looting the offering boxes at several places of worship in Vaikom.

Those nabbed are Anwar Shah, of Kayankulam, and his friend Saritha.

According to the police, the duo was accused in several cases of theft and scuffle registered at the police stations in Idukki and Kayamkulam.

“A detailed investigation will be carried out into their activities,” said a police officer.

On September 24, the offering boxes (‘hundi’) at three temples and a church were smashed and their contents were robbed in Vechoor and Edayazham areas of Vaikom in the Kottayam district.

While examining the CCTV visuals obtained from one of the temples where the theft took place, the police received clues that one among the two suspects who wore a helmet and pants could be a woman.

The police also traced the registration number of the bike on which the thieves arrived.

The duo was soon arrested by the Vaikom police from Ettumanoor. Some cash was recovered from Saritha’s bag during her arrest.

The police later took Anwar Shah to the temples where the thefts took place as part of collecting evidence.