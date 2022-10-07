ISL: Traffic regulations in Kochi today

Kochi: The Kochi city traffic police have imposed traffic regulations in the city in view of the Indian Super League (ISL) match to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on Friday.

* Spectators coming from west Kochi, Vypin, and High Court areas, should park their vehicles at Manapatti Parambu and take public transport including the Kochi Metro to reach the stadium.

* People from Paravoor, Thrissur and Malappuram should park their vehicles at the Aluva side and Container Road.

* Those coming from Idukki, Kottayam, Perumbavoor and other eastern regions should park their vehicles in the Tripunithura and Kakkanad areas.

* Spectators from southern regions, including Alappuzha, should park their vehicles at Kundanoor and Vyttila.

* Heavy vehicles, carrying spectators, would not be allowed to enter the city.

* After 5pm, vehicles from Ernakulam heading towards Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva, and Kakkanad should turn left from the Kaloor Junction and take Pottakuzhi-Mamangalam Road, Elamakkara Road to reach Edappally.

* After 5pm, vehicles heading to Ernakulam from Cheranalloor, Edappally, Aluva, Kakkanad, and Palarivattom should travel via Vyttila Junction and SA Road.