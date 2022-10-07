Pistol of cop stolen: 3 held in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The pistol of a policeman was stolen while he was taking an accused to the jail in a private bus on Thursday. Those who stole the pistol were nabbed soon after and the pistol was also recovered.

Alappuzha native Yadhu Krishnan, 20, Ernakulam native Antony Xavier, 21, and Punnapra native Sandhya, 35, were caught by the south police.

The incident happened when two police personnel of the AR camp were taking the accused to jail after producing him in court on Thursday afternoon. The pistol, belonging to one of them, was stolen. But only after getting off the bus, the cops realised that the pistol was missing. Yadhu Krishnan and Antony were seated behind them in the bus, the police said.

The police immediately went to the private bus stand in search of the missing pistol. The bus crew told them two people had gone towards the beach area after getting off the bus and one of them had plaster on his hand.

The cops found the two accused near the beach. Sandhya was also with them. When questioned, the accused initially denied any wrongdoing. But Sandhya later took the pistol from her bag and handed it over.

Yadhu Krishnan and Antony have conceded to the police that they had examined the pistol and checked how to load it. They are involved in criminal cases including ganja peddling, according to the police. Sandhya is their friend.

The police are also probing if they stole the pistol with any other motive, according to south SHO S Arun, and SI V D Reji Raj.