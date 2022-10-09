Couple in Kerala govt service suspended for unaccounted wealth

Thiruvananthapuram: A couple working in Kerala’s Mining and Geology Department amassed assets worth Rs 1.32 crore over and above their known sources of income, according to the Vigilance Department.



The couple is presently under suspension over charges related to accumulating unaccounted wealth.

The officials are S Sreejith, the geologist in charge of the South Zone Squad of the Mining and Geology Department, and his wife S R Geetha, a geologist attached to Mining and Geology Directorate.

Both of them were suspended recently by the Joint Secretary, Industries Department, based on a report from Manoj Abraham, Vigilance Director.

Vigilance findings

The Vigipartment found that Sreejith and Geetha had purchased houses and property at all the places where they had worked.

Huge investments were made in the name of relatives also. Investigation revealed that the couple earned Rs 1,32,51,431 between May 1, 2014 and December 31, 2019 while working as geologists.

The couple told the Vigilance that they had spent Rs 90,47,495 of this amount and had Rs 42,03,936 as savings.

However, the Vigilance probe found that the couple had a savings of Rs 91,79,692. In fact, the couple had saved an amount which was 37.54 per cent more than their total salary income.

Sreejith and Geetha are residents of Manalayam at Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram and joined government service in 2002.

But, the Vigilance examined their wealth and savings over a period of five years only. A Vigilance official said that details during the years before 2014 and after 2019 would be checked soon.