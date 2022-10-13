Altercation over porn video: Death of male teacher a murder

Edakkara (Malappuram): The mysterious death of a male teacher at Punnapuzha, Karimpuzha last month was a murder, police have revealed.

The accused -- Biju aka Kambi Biju (54), an Udirakulam native, and his paramour Latha (37), a resident of Eerayamthangi Colony, Moothedam – were taken into custody on Wednesday.

The body of Babu, a teacher with the Munderi Government School and a native of Cherupulli in Karulayi, was found washed ashore near Karimpuzha bridge in Nilambur on September 13. Though it was suspected to be a case of death by drowning, initially, a detailed probe brought out the murder.

According to police, the accused first met the teacher at a liquor outlet in Edakkara nearly a month ago. The three consumed alcohol together at the house of Latha near Kattadi bridge in Edakkara on September 7.

The duo, in an inebriated condition, entered a heated argument with Babu over a porn video they watched on their mobile. Biju then hit Babu on his head with a log, resulting in the latter collapsing to the floor.

Both Biju and Latha then dragged Babu outside the house and threw him into the Punnapuzha river nearby. They then stole his mobile phone, wallet and spectacles.

The body was recovered near the Karimpuzha bridge, nearly 6 km away from Latha’s house. The Edakkara police launched a probe after registering a case for unnatural death.

This comes as the Pookattumpadam police were searching for Babu based on a missing complaint lodged by his sister. Edakkara police got a vital lead upon conducting a cyber probe, which was centred around Biju’s mobile phone. He admitted to the crime during police interrogation.

The probe team comprised Edakkara CI N B Shiju, SI P S Mani, Civil Police Officers Mujeeb, M L Sharathchandran, Arun, Shreeja S Nair, Sabeer Ali and Shiny.