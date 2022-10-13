Elanthoor human sacrifices: Bhagval Singh, Laila deny cannibalism charges

Ernakulam: Bhagval Singh and his wife Laila, two of the three accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifices case, have denied allegations that they ate the flesh of the two women who were murdered as part of the ritual.

The lawyer, who appeared for the defendants, hit back at the investigation team alleging that the latter forced Shafi, the third accused in the case, to testify that he had eaten human flesh on the false promise that he would be made the approver.

The police had convened a press conference to shed light on the twin murders that took place at Elanthoor. It was suspected early in the case that black magic was involved.

However, the news of the three having consumed the flesh had taken everyone by shock. Police also admitted then that they lack any proof to validate this claim.

Ernakulam judicial first class magistrate court has remanded the accused in custody for 12 days. The court also directed the police to have their faces covered at all times while in public.

The court also reprimanded the defendants' lawyer who suggested that time be made for his clients to see him each day that they remain in custody. The court warned the lawyer against instructing it on its affairs.

It was on Tuesday that Kerala learnt that two women were abducted, killed and dismembered for a black magic ritual purported to usher economic prosperity.

The details of the strange case unfolded during a police investigation to trace one of the two women - a 52-year-old Padmam, a native of Kadavanthra in Kochi.

A lottery ticket seller, Padmam has been missing since September 26.

Her relatives in Tamil Nadu had lodged a case at Kadavanthra station when Padmam, who used to call home every night, stopped responding.

Tracing her mobile signal, the police learned that her last known location was Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district. Here, after a thorough search, they found her dismembered body.

It was when Shafi, a resident of SRM Road in Kochi, was nabbed that the mysterious nature of the death was revealed.

Shafi had put up a social media post half a year ago urging people to contact him if they required a puja (ritual) to be performed for wealth and prosperity.

Thiruvalla natives Bhagval Singh and Laila sought his services. Shafi convinced them that human sacrifice was the only solution to their many problems and sought money from the couple.

Then, six months ago, he lured 50-year-old Rosly, a lottery agent from Kalady, to the couple's house and murdered her.

According to police reports, the woman was beheaded, dismembered and buried on the property.

Driven by the fact that the trio had tactfully gotten away with murder, Shaji approached the couple again to suggest that they should sacrifice another person.

This time, he lured Padmam. Like Rosly, she too was beheaded and her dismembered body buried in the couple's backyard.

Both the women, economically disadvantaged, were reportedly lured by Shafi under the pretext of acting of porn films and promising to pay them a hefty amount as remuneration.

In wake of these murders now coming to light, Kerala police have reopened cases involving women, especially those reported to be missing.

As many as 12 women have reportedly gone missing in Pathanamthitta district.

Eight years ago, Sarojini, a Nellikkala native, had died under mysterious circumstances near the house where the human sacrifices had happened.

Sarojini's body was found by the roadside at Panthalam Ullannoor. Her body had 46 cuts, mostly on the hands. The woman had reportedly died of bleeding through the cuts.