Kochi: A Malayalam film producer is the latest to fall victim to a honeytrap sting in Kochi.

A native of Thrissur, the producer who had backed several notable films in Malayalam, allegedly lost Rs 1.70 crore to the culprits.

According to his complaint, he was lured to a five-star hotel in Ernakulam where indecent images of him were taken.

With this, a group of five blackmailed him and exhorted the money, he alleged.

The complaint was registered against Reji George from Kottayam, Moideen from Kasaragod, Baby Mathew from Thrissur, Sadiq from Ernakulam and Ajini Sunny from Thrissur.

Of them, the woman and two others are former employees of the complainant, and one of them is a former business partner.

The victim said he had delayed lodging the complaint fearing backlash from the culprits. He said one of them had close ties with an MLA.

He further alleged that though he had filed a case at Ollur station in Thrissur, no case was registered. It was then that he approached the High Court.

Sadiq, who owns a string of hotel chains in Kochi, is alleged to have pressurised the police from filing the case.

The complainant relented to giving the culprits money on several occasions to save his face.

However, when this led to his financial ruin, he had no other option but to bring matters to light, the complaint said.