Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju has decided to introduce compulsory social service, of not less than 3 days, at trauma care and palliative care centers for drivers involved in serious road accidents.

This rule will apply to those drivers held for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Apart from suspension of driving licence, a 3-day training at the Institute of Driving Training and Research at Edappal will also be made mandatory, the meeting decided.

MVD cancels licences of 108 drivers

In the state-wide inspection 'Operation Focus-3', conducted to detect road violations, 253 vehicles were found.

While 414 were found to have changed the speed governors, 2,792 vehicles were found with illegal lights.