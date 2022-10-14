Jackpot winner in Malappuram now sells lottery to make ends meet

Edakkara (Malappuram): Life has turned a full circle for a jackpot winner in Kerala.

Lady Luck first smiled on 72-year-old Ramakrishnan, a native of Panampozhi in Kaukkad, in 2014 when he won the Rs 1 crore Karunya Plus Lottery. However, eight years down the line, he is now struggling to make ends meet and sells lottery tickets on the streets!



How did the the wheel of fortune drastically change for him? Ramakrishnan vouches he did not indulge in extravagance at any point in time, and that he has run out of money, meeting his family's expenses and that for his treatment.



Ramakrishnan is the only one in the hilly region to net such a high fortune. He got Rs 63 lakh in hand after paying for taxes and other petty expenses. One of the first things he did was to renovate his old dilapidated house. He also financially assisted his two children to be on their feet and deposited a good amount in bank. Despite winning the lottery, Ramakrishnan continued to run his tea shop at Musliyarangadi.



However, the injuries suffered in a vehicle accident before winning the lottery returned to haunt him. His health was seriously affected, and he spent a good share of his fortune on treatment. He was also forced to put the shutters of his small shop a year back as his revenue dried up entirely. He was forced to resort to lottery vending seven months back to earn his daily bread. Now he enjoys a small but steady revenue.



Ramakrishnan has no qualms in revealing his bank balance — a paltry Rs 6,000. However, he is hoping against hope that Lady Luck will smile at him once again.

