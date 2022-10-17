Auto driver operates service to Elanthoor human sacrifice house, says many hired his ride

In the village of Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district where the alleged sacrificial murders of two women were reported recently, an auto driver has taken advantage of the tragedy.

Girish, who runs an auto from the Elanthoor Junction had a notice displayed in front of his vehicle: 'Narabali Bhavana Sandarshanam Rs 50' (Human sacrifice house visit Rs 50).

Girish has claimed that many hired his service to get a glimpse of the house owned by accused Bhagval Singh and his wife Laila, which is now a crime scene.

On Sunday when he first pasted the notice on his auto, Girish claims to have made Rs. 1,200. The house is situated three kilometres from the junction.

According to Girish, people from various places in Kerala are visiting the village since the incident came to light last week.

"I pasted this notice so that those who want to go there need not bother asking around and can just enter," Girish said.

Besides the couple, a third accused Mohammed Shafi, is also in custody for the murder of two women, Padmam and Rosly.

The other day the investigators had taken the trio to the house -- where the women were murdered and dismembered -- for evidence collection.