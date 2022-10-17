MM Mani tells CPM workers to 'handle' party renegade S Rajendran

Munnar: In a controversial statement, Udumbanchola MLA and former electricity minister MM Mani on Sunday called upon CPM workers to "handle" S Rajendran, a former legislator, for betraying the party.

The Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM) suspended Rajendran from its ranks after it was found that the latter had sabotaged the party's efforts in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Rajendran allegedly worked to ensure the defeat of Left candidate A Raja who had replaced him for the Devikulam seat which he had represented for 15 years.

However, Raja won the state polls and is currently representing the Devikulam constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Rajendran was suspended for one year, until January 2023.



Mani accused Rajendran of still plotting against the party. "Ungrateful. He [Rajendran] should not be left alone! Party workers should deal with him," Mani said.

Rajendran, however, met Mani's fiery statement with nonchalance. "The ramblings of someone who has lost their mental balance merit no response," Rajendran said.

"If any party worker wishes to test their strength against mine, they are welcome. I too am a son of these hills. I will not back down from any fight," he added.



The three-time MLA also clarified that he had no plans to leave the country or the party in the wake of these threats. Devikulam is a grama panchayat, 8 km away from Munnar hill station in Idukki district.

This is not the first time that Mani is airing such fiery and controversial statements. In fact, Mani's entire political career is littered with such events.

His double-edged words have often come at the expense of the party. Several CPM members and opposition leaders have expressed concerns about Mani's statements in the past.

In a speech at Manakkad on 25 May 2012, Mani, who was then the CPM Idukki district secretary, said that he and the party had made a list of their political rivals and killed them. He was arrested following this statement.

In July 2022, Mani made a derogatory remark against RMP legislator KK Rema in Assembly earning him the wrath of even the public.