Congress may suspend Eldhose Kunnappilly for 'weakening' party image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is expected to take strict action, including suspension from the primary membership of the party, against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who has gone into hiding in the wake of the woman abuse scandal.

The disgraced MLA is yet to respond to the party directive to give a “convincing explanation” on the charges levelled against him by a teacher, even as the time allotted for the same ends today.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran had warned of stern action upon the MLA, who holds no party posts, if he fails to give a suitable explanation.

Meanwhile, the party is considering suspending Kunnappilly even if he comes out with an explanation. This follows the assessment that his going underground, besides being involved in the case, has weakened the party's image.

The development comes even as the Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, may pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail petition moved by the MLA.

His lawyers had argued in court that the rape charges were fake and part of the complainant’s attempt to blackmail him. There was also a police report that the woman used to level such allegations frequently and her charges lack credence, they stated.

However, the government opposed the bail plea, claiming that the complainant faced death threats and that providing bail to one who holds an MLA post would lead to his influencing witnesses in the case. The prosecution also told the court that it was necessary to take the legislator into custody and question him as part of the probe.

The complainant on Wednesday pleaded with the court to pronounce its verdict only after hearing her.