IAS officers assn tells MLA Mani to mind his tongue over 'rogue' remark

The Kerala IAS Officers Association has urged former minister MM Mani to mind his tongue.

The association was miffed by the Udumbanchola MLA calling Devikulam sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma a 'rogue'.

The other day Mani had made the controversial remark at a public gathering in Devikulam on the various land issues in Idukki district.

The association, with Dr B Ashok as president and MG Rajamanickam as secretary, said in a statement that while the IAS officers were open to criticisms, the MLA must maintain decorum.

Such comments can affect the morale of all IAS officers in the state. Hence the MLA must withdraw his remarks and refrain from making such comments hereafter, the association noted.

Mani had alleged that the sub-collector was acting against the chief minister's instructions. The former power minister then called Sharma as a rogue and said Kerala was unlike his home state of Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Krishna Sharma of the 2019 batch of IAS is from Gorakhpur in UP.