Kochi: An air passenger, who landed at the Cochin International Airport from Dubai, has been arrested for a gold smuggling bid.



Customs sleuths have arrested Fahad (26), a native of Thrissur, who reached the airport at Nedumbassery by a SpiceJet flight from Dubai, on October 10. He had tried to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and packing them neatly in his luggage.



The Air Customs officials have seized five bath towels soaked in liquid gold.



The Customs officials grew suspicious as they found that the towels were wet. When the officials questioned Fahad, he replied that he had bathed just before proceeding to the airport and hence did not have time to dry the towels. However, on further search, the Customs officials found more such towels.



The new trick to smuggle gold thus came to light and the attempt was foiled. The officials also confirmed that this was the first time gold was being smuggled in this manner.



Scientific examinations are on and it would take a few days to conclude how much gold was there in these towels, stated the Customs authorities.

