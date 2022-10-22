Sexual assault case: Disgraced MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly arrested, released on bail

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress legislator Eldhose Kunnappilly, accused in a sexual assault case, appeared before the investigation team to record his arrest on Saturday.



He was subsequently released on the submission of Rs 5 lakhs and two personal guarantees. The move came after the Additional Sessions Court here granted him anticipatory bail.

The court had also informed Eldhose to appear before the investigating officers as and when needed. The police is slated to question him in the coming days.

Eldhose continues to maintain his innocence in the case - which also includes a murder-bid charge after fresh complaints from the woman that Eldhose had tried to push her off a clip during a quarrel.

She had also slapped defamation charges against the legislator alleging that the latter had paid several online media companies to taint her image and thwart the case.

She claimed to have proof of the accused having transferred the money for this purpose. The case had initially begun as a probe into an assault case.

It was on September 28 that the woman lodged an assault complaint against Eldhose. However, the registration was delayed as Eldhose and even the police, as the woman claims, tried to settle the case.

She alleged that at one point Eldhose had even offered her Rs 30 lakhs to withdraw her complaint, but she stuck to it. Eldhose, however, refutes this claim.

According to her complaint, a drunk Eldhose came uninvited to her house near Kovalam and thrashed her. She alleged that later, on the same day, Eldhose took her to the capital city and harmed her.

Eldhose's lawyers maintain that he is a victim of political rivalry and that the whole complaint is a fabricated one.

"The complainant has a habit of snaring individuals by filing false cases against them, especially of rape-assault nature," the defendant's lawyer said.

Following the woman's allegation that the police had stalled the case, the Kovalam Circle Inspector was transferred and the case was finally handed over to the Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, the Congress unit in Kerala has rapped Eldhose, its Perumbavoor legislator, for weakening the image of the party.

Eldhose, who had gone into hiding since news of the incident came to light, was given time until October 20 to give a detailed explanation as to what had transpired. It had warned him that failing to show up or giving an unconvincing statement would incur strict action, including suspension from the party.

It is also learned that suggestions were put forward by several members of the party to have Eldhose, who holds no key posts, expelled.