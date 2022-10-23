Kerala allocates time to burst crackers on Deepavali, Christmas and New Year

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Home Ministry has issued an order fixing the hours to burst firecrackers during Deepavali as well as Christmas and New Year celebrations. As per the official order, crackers can be burst only from 8 pm to 10 pm for Deepavali and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am for Christmas and New Year.

The order aims to check air pollution and only green crackers could be used. The state home ministry’s decision is based on an order of the National Green Tribunal.

Apart from issuing the order, the home ministry has directed District Collectors and Police Chiefs to take necessary action to implement it.