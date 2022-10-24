Northeast monsoon may set in soon; cloudbursts, flash floods likely

Thiruvananthapuram: Northeast monsoon is expected to hit Kerala in two days, weather experts predicted.



The rain may lash the State on Tuesday or Wednesday and continue till November 15, as thundershowers. It is expected to retreat by mid-December.

Northeast monsoon is colloquially known as 'thulavarsham'.

There is a chance for cyclones too this time, and the first days of the monsoons might experience cloudbursts as well, according to predictions. Flash floods also can't be ruled out.

Isolated thundershowers might occur in the State on Monday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is no ban on fishermen to go to the sea on the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

The low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, named Sitrang by Thailand, and is moving towards the coasts of Bangladesh.