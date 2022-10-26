Kozhikode: A trader, who was abducted from Thamarassery three days ago, has returned home safely after a gang released him from custody. Muhammed Ashraff reached home on Tuesday night.

"My kidnappers released me blindfolded at Kollam in the morning, and then I boarded a bus to Kozhikode," Ashraff said.

Ashraff said he lost his mobile phone when the gang abducted him and hence could contact anyone. The police will record his detailed statement on Wednesday. There are injury marks on his body, sources said.

The incident happened late on Saturday. The gang, which arrived in two cars, intercepted Ashraff, who was on his two-wheeler, and forced him into one of their vehicles before speeding off to the Mukkom side.

Two more arrested

Meanwhile, the Thamarassery police arrested two more persons over Ashraff's abduction. The duo was identified as Muhammad Naaz and Habeeb Rehman, both natives of Kodiyatoor in Mukkam.

According to police, Ashraff was kidnapped following a financial dispute between Karippur gold smuggling case accused Ali Ubair and the former’s brother-in-law. Ubair is the brother of the arrested duo.

The police on Tuesday took into custody the main conspirator, Malappuram native Muhammad Jauhar.

The instances of gold smuggling gangs indulging in violence and kidnapping in the northern parts of Kerala have risen sharply of late.