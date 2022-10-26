'Sack entire Kerala govt if even a hair of Guv Khan is touched'

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has criticised the Kerala government for its repeated bashing of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for bringing various irregularities of the state's institutions to light.

He warned the Left government in Kerala from dismissing Khan's statements as empty threats. He said the post of Governor represents the President of India.

He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the entire Left government if even "a hair of the Governor is touched".

"Let the crazy Communists of Kerala realise that Kerala Governor represents the President of India and hence the Centre in the Constitution. I urge Modi government to be prepared to dismiss the State government if a hair of the Governor is touched," Swamy tweeted. (sic)

The development comes following heated exchanges between Khan and the Kerala government over a slew of issues, including irregularities in the appointments to state varsities.

The latest provocation was a comment by Balagopal in response to Khan's directive to vice-chancellors of nine state varsities to resign citing a violation of UGC norms in their posting.

In response, Khan, on Wednesday, withdrew his pleasure in retaining Balagopal in the Cabinet for "violating his oath of office and undermining the unity and integrity of India".

This move, however, was met with stiff opposition from the Left. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led from the front reasserting that his trust and confidence in Balagopal remains "undiminished".

He had also made clear that the Governor's withdrawal of pleasure meant nothing constitutionally. Several Left ministers too joined the chorus.