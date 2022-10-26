Kerala to pay Rs 1,000 to over 5,000 endosulfan victims in Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram: A week after giving written assurance to social activist Daya Bai, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to as many as 5,287 endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district.



Daya Bai, 82, held a 17-day hunger strike, demanding better treatment facilities for endosulfan victims. She ended her protest last Wednesday.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to give aid to those victims, who are getting pensions through the Kerala Social Security Mission, a CMO statement said.

Daya Bai had put forth four demands -- an AIIMS at Kasaragod, priority treatment for endosulfan victims in all hospitals across Kozhikode, a medical camp for the affected and daycare centres.

A day before she ended her strike, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has agreed to all of Daya Bai's demands.

The cabinet also decided to formulate a common framework for the salary structure of public sector organisations in the state, the statement said adding that the recommendations of the expert panel, which conducted a study in this regard, were accepted.

A decision was also taken to recommend to the Governor to appoint M R Biju as the new chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission, the CMO statement added.

