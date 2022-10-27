When an obstinate cop shattered the hopes of a PSC candidate

Kozhikode: T K Arun had burnt the midnight oil to prepare for the PSC exam.

But the obstinacy of a cop shattered his hopes. Now, Arun is asking whom should he approach over the lost opportunity.

It is up to the authorities to answer the question of Arun, resident of Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district.



The incident happened around 2pm on October 22 when Arun was heading to the exam centre at Meenchanda Government Vocational Higher Secondary School on his bike. Senior CPO Ranjith Prasad, who was on traffic duty, stopped him.

Alleging that he did not follow the traffic rules, Ranjith asked Arun to park his bike by the roadside and then removed the key of the two-wheeler.

Though Arun said that he was on his way to the PSC exam centre and that he has to reach there before 1.30pm, Ranjith did not pay any heed.

At 1.20pm, the cop moved the bike to a nearby police station and went to the canteen.

Arun was made to wait at the police station till 1.55pm for no reason and finally SI P Haneefa, who was at the station, enquired about the matter to him.

After Arun informed the SI about the situation, he was immediately taken to the exam centre in the police jeep. But by then, the time was 2.10pm. Officials, conducting the exam, refused to let the candidate into the exam hall as the reporting time was over.

The cop was later suspended after Arun lodged a complaint with the Feroke Assistant Commissioner.